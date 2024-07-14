LOS ANGELES — Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants was among the athletes and celebrities at the 2024 ESPYS in Los Angeles on Thursday. DeVito is fresh off a season that saw him appear in nine games and start six contests. He displayed signs of potential and could make an impact once again in 2024.

DeVito revealed his message to Giants fans while speaking to ClutchPoints on the red carpet Thursday.

“It's gonna be a fun one,” DeVito said. “Hold on, there's going to be ups and downs like anything else. But stay through it, we will come out alright.”

DeVito, 25, threw for 1,101 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. There were times where he looked like a future star. DeVito may play for the New York Giants, but he admitted that New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers is his “GOAT”.

“Aaron Rodgers is my GOAT… Aaron Rodgers is special, he's a magician.”

When asked if there is any specific players DeVito looks forward to playing against, the Giants QB offered a similar answer.

“Mine was Rodgers,” DeVito said. “And I got it in the preseason last year, I played against him.”

Tommy DeVito gets confidence boost from agent

DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, was also in attendance at the ESPYS. He expressed confidence in DeVito ahead of the upcoming 2024 season.

“I think, look, he's not a rookie anymore,” Stellato said of DeVito. “He's shown that he can get it done and be successful against the top teams in the NFL. Green Bay, 17 for 21, beat a team that could have went to the Super Bowl. Constant evaluation, when you go undrafted you gotta have a chip on your shoulder. He's locked in the lab. We're ready for July 24th and we're ready for preseason. At the end of the day, he can only control the man in the mirror. But he's ready for that challenge. He's worked really hard to get here and I'm happy for him.”

Again, DeVito's ceiling is intriguing. The question is whether or not he will receive the opportunity. New York's quarterback situation was uncertain to say the least in 2023. Perhaps DeVito can establish himself as the QB of the future in the preseason.

Giants' quarterback situation

Daniel Jones was previously regarded as the Giants' quarterback of the future. Jones was limited to only six games in 2023 due to injuries, however. It isn't clear if New York still truly views him as the QB for years to come.

Jones played well in 2022, throwing for over 3,200 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was rewarded with a contract extension. However, the extension does not necessarily mean that the Giants are completely confident in Jones' future with the team at the moment.

With that being said, the expectation is that Jones will be the Giants' starting QB in 2024. As mentioned, however, DeVito may be able to make a run at the position if Jones struggles. The Giants quarterback position will be an interesting talking point throughout the 2024 campaign.