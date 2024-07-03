The New York Giants have had an exciting offseason. New York is currently being featured on the first edition of a new Hard Knocks series from HBO that follows one team through their offseason process. The first episode aired last night and it revealed several interesting insights about the team, including the organization's thoughts on QB Daniel Jones.

During the first episode, Giants general manager Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll discuss Daniel Jones a couple of times.

First, Jones comes up during a discussion about paying running backs.

“You're paying the guy (Jones) $40 million,” Schoen said, per NFL.com's Eric Edholm. “It's not to hand the ball off to a $12 million back.”

There's some double meaning going on here. In the conversation, Schoen is making a point that the team wants to throw the ball more than pay an elite running back. However, it is also the first of several instances where Daniel Jones' $40 million price tag is mentioned during the episode.

As a result, the Giants decided not to overspend on Saquon Barkley and instead pump resources into other parts of the offense.

“My plan is [to] address the offensive line at some point here in free agency,” Schoen continued. “We're sitting at [No.] 6, there's a chance there's an offensive weapon there. Schoen made it clear in that conversation that 2024 is a make-or-break year for Daniel Jones.