The New York Giants have a big challenge on their hands in the Divisional Round, as they will be going up against the Philadelphia Eagles, who were the best team in the NFL this season. One of the problems the Giants will face involves whether or not they will be able to slow down the Eagles high-powered offense, and that responsibility will largely fall on the shoulders of Wink Martindale, who is New York’s defensive coordinator.

Philadelphia has a ton of different weapons they can use to beat their opponents, but one guy who most folks wouldn’t initially think of as a top weapon is Boston Scott. Count Martindale among that group, who admitted that while Scott is a talented running back, Martindale doesn’t seem overly concerned about him in the buildup to this game.

Via Art Stapleton:

“Giants DC Wink Martindale on Boston Scott: ‘He’s a good running back. They’ve got a stable of good running backs. … I don’t think he’s a Giant killer.'”

Bulletin board material can be crucial at this stage of the season, and Martindale certainly served some up here for Scott. Admittedly, in an offense that features the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders, and Jalen Hurts of course, Scott isn’t going to be the first player Martindale focuses on stopping in this game.

However, you can’t afford to give your opponent any sort of extra motivation, especially ahead of a matchup between two division rivals in the postseason. Chances are Scott won’t kill the Giants in this game, but he will likely be playing with an extra chip on his shoulder as a result of these comments, which is precisely what New York doesn’t need in this game.