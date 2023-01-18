As teams around the NFL look for their next head coach, New York Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has heard his name come up as a potential fit. While Martindale didn’t rule out the possibility of one day becoming a head coach, he made it clear that for now, he is committed to the Giants.

Martindale’s Giants take on their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in the second-round of the playoffs. As the G-Men prepare for that contest, Martindale was asked about his desire to become a head coach. Martindale made his intentions clear and said that for a multitude of reasons, he loves being the Giants’ defensive coordinator, via SNY.

“When I came here as a Giant, it wasn’t a stepping stone for me it was a destination,” Martindale said. “I love it here in New York. I think it’s the greatest city in the world, it’s the greatest fans in the world. The ownership has been great to my family. Honestly, we’ve been locked in on Philly.”

Thus far, the Indianapolis Colts have been the only team to request a head coaching interview with Martindale. The DC said he is eventually looking forward to speaking with Colts’ ownership, but for now his heart is in New York.

As a whole, the Giants’ defense struggled during the regular season, allowing 358.2 yards per game. However, Wink Martindale’s defensive prowess was on full display when the Giants held WR Justin Jefferson to just 47 yards in New York’s 31-24 playoff victory over the Vikings.

Martindale is a veteran coach with years of NFL experience. However, he is waiting for his opportunity to become a HC and is currently focusing on helping the Giants defeat the Eagles.