Giants links to Athletics’ star drops major hint on 2022 MLB trade deadline strategy

The San Francisco Giants were recently swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA. They are now 16.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and just 1 game above .500. Despite their lackluster play as of late, the Giants are still planning to buy ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. And they are reportedly linked to Ramon Laureano of the Oakland Athletics which hints at the Giants’ trade strategy, per SF Giants on NBCS.

Laureano is in the midst of a down season from an offensive stand point. The Athletics’ outfielder is hitting just .230. But he’s clubbed 10 home runs and swiped 9 bases. However, the Giants interest in Laureano stems from a defensive perspective. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the Giants are looking to add an “above average defender” to enhance their outfield defense.

San Francisco’s ballpark is large in nature, so upgrading their outfield defense makes sense. Laureano is a solid defender with an elite throwing arm. The Athletics are sellers so Laureano will be available ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Rosenthal also reported that San Francisco may be inclined to trade Tommy La Stella. La Stella could be used in a potential Ramon Laureano deal, or he could be a trade chip for a different team.

The Giants are likely out of the division race barring a remarkable turnaround. But the NL Wild Card is still in play. And based on Rosenthal’s report, the Giants are expected to try and make the playoffs this season. Ramon Laureano would be a solid addition.