Charlie Morton takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves as they hose the San Francisco Giants. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Braves prediction and pick.

Giants-Braves Projected Starters

Logan Webb vs. Charlie Morton

Logan Webb (6-6) with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: In his previous start, Webb went seven innings, giving up five hits and three walks. Two runs would score as Webb took the no-decision in a win over the Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: In ten starts on nthe road, Webb is 2-4 with a 4.08 ERA and a .276 opponent batting average.

Charlie Morton (5-4) with a 3.89 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Morton went 6.1 innings last time out, giving up three hits and a walk. He would not give up a run in a win over the Pirates.

2024 Home Splits: In eight starts at home this year, Morton is 3-2 with a 3.55 ERA and an opponent batting average of .230.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Braves Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +108

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Giants vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/ 4:20 PM PT

TV: NBCSBA/BSSO

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 14th in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting 12th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Matt Chapman leads the way this year. He is hitting .238 on the year with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. He has also scored 55 times in the year. Thario Estrada has also been solid. He is hitting .231 on the year with a .264 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs and 39 RBIs while scoring 40 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year is Jorge Soler. He is hitting just .229 but has ten home runs, 32 RBIs, and 42 runs scored on the year.

Matt Champman has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .292 in the last week with two home runs and six RBIs. He has scored four runs as well. David Villar has also been solid. HE is hitting .500 in the last week with a home run and three RBIs. He has scored twice in the last week. Jorge Soler also comes in hot. He is hitting .280 over the last week with four RBIs, five doubles, and five runs scored.

The current members of the Giants have 59 career at-bats against Charlie Morton. They have hit just .203. Mike Yastrrzemski is one for eight, but his one hit is a home run. Jorge Soler is 3-16, but also has a home run and a double, while Michael Conforto is three for nine with a home run.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are 18th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 16th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Marcell Ozuna has been great this year. He is hitting .296 with a .379 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 67 RBIS with 48 runs scored so far this year. Matt Olson has also been solid. He is hitting .239 with a .319 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs with 41 RBIS while scoring 37 runs this year. Ozzie Albies rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .254 on the year with a .311 on-base percentage. He has six home runs, and 39 RBIs while scoring 39 times this year.

In the last week, Jarred Kelenic has been great. He is hitting .370 in the last week with a .433 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and five RBIs while scoring four times in the previous week. Also hitting well is Austin Riley. He is hitting .240 in the last week but has two home runs, two RBIS, and four runs scored. Marcell Ozuna is still driving in runs still, but not hitting well. He is hitting just .083 in the last week with three RBIs and two runs scored. Still, he is getting on base at a .261 rate in the last week.

The Braves have 97 career at-bats against Logan Webb. They have hit just .216 against him. Adam Duvall has found some success, going four for 15 with two RBIs and two doubles. Matt Olson also is five for 17 with a home run and four RBIs. The other home run comes from Travis d'Arnaud, who is just two for 13 against Webb.

Final Giants-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves have not been hitting well as of late. Further, the two teams have similar-level starting pitchers. The difference in this game will be the fact that Logan Webb has struggled on the road this year. Take the Braves to win in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Giants-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (-126)