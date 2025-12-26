The Memphis Grizzlies (14-16) have played admirably and competently without Ja Morant, but as long as the star point guard remains a part of the franchise's plans, the team will need him to stay on the court. Continuity is essential, and this group has been forced to switch lineups far too often over the last few years. Perhaps the Grizz can begin to obtain a consistent form starting on Friday. Morant is questionable to play versus the Milwaukee Bucks (12-18), per NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

The 2021-22 All-NBA Second-Team selection and Most Improved Player of the Year has missed the last four games with an ankle sprain, but he has now been upgraded on the injury report ahead of this FedExForum clash with Milwaukee.