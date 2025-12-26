Fans tuning in to the Minnesota Vikings’ Christmas Day matchup against the Detroit Lions were treated to a brutal first half of football. Already eliminated from playoff contention, Minnesota is attempting to play spoiler in the Week 17 divisional clash. But the Vikings were forced to start Max Brosmer after J.J. McCarthy was ruled out with a hand injury.

The Brosmer-led Vikings got off to a rocky start against the Lions. The rookie undrafted free agent led Minnesota to 36 total yards in the first half of Thursday’s game. That is the fewest total yards “by any team leading or tied at halftime over the last 20 seasons,” per ESPN’s Kevin Seifet.

After three quarters the Vikings had just 70 total yards of offense. However, Minnesota has a 13-7 fourth-quarter lead thanks to Jared Goff’s complete meltdown. The Lions’ QB has four turnovers through 45 minutes of game time. Goff has thrown two interceptions and lost two fumbles, allowing the Vikings to control the matchup despite their own offensive incompetence.

Vikings' offense struggles in Christmas Day clash

Brosmer hasn’t done much against Detroit. In fact, that might actually be overstating things. The first-year passer has completed eight of 14 throws for 41 scoreless yards after three quarters. But he’s also lost 48 yards on seven sacks, giving him -7 net passing yards.

Article Continues Below

The Vikings’ rushing game has fared a bit better. Aaron Jones helped Minnesota capitalize on Goff’s first turnover. The Lions’ quarterback coughed up the ball on Detroit’s 16-yard line. And Jones punched in a one-yard touchdown run five players later, giving the Vikings a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

Jones briefly left the game with an injury but was able to return. He has 12 carries for 42 yards and a score early in the fourth quarter. And Ty Chandler has chipped in five rushes for 19 yards as well.

But the Vikings’ best offense has been Jared Goff’s blunders. All 13 of Minnesota’s points have come off turnovers. The team turned Goff’s early fumble into a TD. And Goff’s two third-quarter interceptions both resulted in field goals for the Vikings.

The Lions’ playoff odds took a serious hit with last Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However the team is technically still alive. But it’s hard to tell by Thursday’s dismal performance.