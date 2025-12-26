The Philadelphia Eagles have already clinched the NFC East title, but the Eagles will be competing for playoff positioning when they go to Buffalo in Week 17 for a crucial game with the Bills.

The Eagles (10-5) did not practice on Christmas Day, but they did come out with an injury report that detailed 4 players who are battling specific problems.

Wide receiver AJ Brown is listed as having a problem with his teeth, while the other health concerns include LB Nakobe Dean (hamstring), OG Landon Dickerson (illness) and OT Lane Johnson (foot). Philadelphia did not list whether any of the players were out, doubtful or probable to play in the upcoming game, but the situations were concerning enough to come out with the report.

This is likely to be one of the most competitive games of the weekend. The Eagles would like to move up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Chicago Bears (11-4) are a game ahead of the Eagles and they have the tiebreaker since Chicago defeated Philadelphia in a head-to-head matchup in Week 13.

The Bills (11-4) are attempting to run down the New England Patriots (12-3) in the AFC East, and they are likely to come up with their best effort at Highmark Stadium.

Eagles defense has to contain Bills QB Josh Allen

The Bills struggled in their road win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, but they usually play more effectively at home. If the explosive Allen can get off to a good start in this game, it may be very hard for the Eagles to hold him in check.

Allen has completed 296 of 425 passes for 3,406 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He is also an explosive runner who has gained 552 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

The Bills have also gotten a lift from running back James Cook. He has rushed for a league-leading 1,532 yards and 12touchdowns while averaging 5.34 yards per carry.

The Eagles rank 3rd in points allowed, as they are giving up 19.3 points per game.