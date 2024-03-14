Gio Reyna and Tyler Adams have been named to the US Men's National Team (USMNT) squad for the upcoming Nations League semifinals, showcasing coach Gregg Berhalter's confidence in their abilities despite their limited minutes in the Premier League. Adams, who is recuperating from injury and recently returned to the Bournemouth squad, and Reyna, who has seen minimal action since joining Nottingham Forest during the winter transfer window, join a formidable lineup alongside established stars like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Folarin Balogun.
Berhalter expressed optimism about the team's prospects, stating, “The objective ahead of us is clear. We want to compete for our third Nations League title and continue challenging ourselves to succeed in knockout round matches.” He added, “This is a group of players with a lot of experience in these matches, and we look forward to the opportunity.”
The USMNT boasts a rich history in the Nations League, having won the tournament's first two editions. Their triumph in 2021, highlighted by a dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico, was followed by a dominant performance against Canada in 2023, securing a 2-0 victory in the finale. These successes have established the USMNT as a force to be reckoned with in the CONCACAF region.
As the team prepares to defend their title, the Nations League serves as invaluable preparation for the upcoming Copa America. Scheduled to face tough opponents like Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia, the USMNT aims to hit the ground running in the tournament, which kicks off on June 23. Before the Copa America, the team will engage in friendly matches against Colombia and Brazil on June 8 and 12, respectively, providing crucial opportunities for cohesion and fine-tuning.
With a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents, the USMNT is poised to make a strong statement in the Nations League semifinals and beyond as they continue their quest for international glory.