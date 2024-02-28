Excitement is building in the soccer world as the US Men's National Team (USMNT) is set to face Brazil in the Allstate Continental Clasico on July 12, reported by GOAL. This eagerly anticipated warm-up game will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, gearing up both teams for the upcoming 2024 Copa America, scheduled to kick off on July 20 in the United States.
Gregg Berhalter, the head coach of the USMNT, expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge, stating, “Getting the opportunity to play against Brazil is special. When you talk about wanting to challenge ourselves against the best teams in the world, you can’t ask for much better than Brazil.” Highlighting Brazil's rich history and extremely talented player pool, Berhalter sees this match as ideal preparation for the Copa America.
The Allstate Continental Clasico has become an annual soccer spectacle in the U.S., featuring the USMNT against a top-tier opponent from the Americas. In its inaugural edition in 2023, the USMNT faced Mexico, resulting in an electrifying 1-1 draw.
Gregg Berhalter acknowledged the outstanding fan support in Orlando and anticipated an even more electric atmosphere when playing against the five-time World Cup champions. “The fan support in Orlando has always been outstanding, and when you play against the five-time World Cup champions at Camping World Stadium it should be even more electric.”
Before the Copa America warm-up, USMNT will be in action on March 21, facing Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final, offering fans an early taste of the team's form and preparation for the exciting challenges ahead.
