The next movie from J. J. Abrams will be led by Glen Powell and could also feature fellow rising star Jenna Ortega.

Deadline reports that Ortega is in final talks to join Abrams' “secret” next Warner Bros movie. If she boards, she will co-star with Powell.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Deadline notes that it is “not a time-travel movie.” Abrams wrote the script and will produce it via his Bad Robot banner.

If the deal comes through, Abrams will be pairing two of Hollywood's newest young stars. J. J. Abrams is best known for co-creating series such as Felicity, Alias, Lost, and Fringe.

He made his feature film directorial debut in 2006 with Mission: Impossible 3. He previously wrote Regarding Henry, Forever Young, and Armageddon before directing his own movie.

After Mission: Impossible 3, Abrams went on to direct the 2009 Star Trek reboot starring Chris Pine. He then directed Super 8 and Star Trek: Into Darkness.

From there, Abrams took on the tall task of rebooting the Star Wars series with The Force Awakens. After handing the reins to Rian Johnson to direct The Last Jedi, Abrams returned to close out the trilogy with The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

While the critical response to both movies was divisive, they were both financial successes. The Force Awakens made over $2 billion worldwide, while Rise of Skywalker made $1 billion.

Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega's rise to fame

Recently, Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega have become some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The former has been acting for years, having roles in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and Fast Food Nation in the early 2000s.

His breakout came in 2015 when Powell starred in the first season of Scream Queens. He subsequently in The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, Ride Along 2, and Hidden Figures.

2022 was another banner year for Powell. He started his year by starring in Richard Linklater's Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood. He was then featured in Top Gun: Maverick, acting alongside heavy hitters such as Tom Cruise and Miles Teller.

The following year, Powell reunited with Linklater to co-write and star in Hit Man. He then teamed with Sydney Sweeney to star in Anyone but You, a rom-com that made over $220 million at the box office.

Powell can now be seen in Twisters from Lee Isaac Chung. The standalone sequel has made nearly $275 million at the box office. Over 70% of that haul comes from the United States.

Ortega first gained notoriety for her roles in Jane the Virgin and Stuck in the Middle. Her breakthrough came after she starred in the second season of You.

In 2022, Ortega starred in the fifth Scream movie. The role helped her break out in the mainstream. She starred in another slasher, X, that same year.

She also stars in Netflix's Wednesday series as Wednesday Addams. Tim Burton executive produces the hit series, which will return for a second season.

Coming up, Ortega will star in Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara are all returning from the first movie.