Global GO Fest 2024, Pokemon GO's biggest event this year thus far, has recently concluded over the previous weekend. With the entire world basically participating in the massive event, we're practically up at night wondering how it went for everyone.

As such, we compiled a few interesting experiences from both content creators and normal folk to discern whether Pokemon GO's Global GO Fest this year was yay or nay.

The Global GO Fest 2024 Experience

In case you were away from the game during this time, the Global GO Fest 2024 in Pokemon GO happened last weekend, from July 13 and 14, 2024. This was the global version of the GO Fest celebrations this year, with the other GO Fests happening in Sendai, Japan, Madrid, Spain, and New York City, USA before it.

For this year's GO Fest, some of the highlights include the debuts of Marshadow and Necrozma, along with its fused forms Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma. We also saw the addition of two new Adventure Effects: Dusk Mane Necrozma's Sunsteel Strike and Dawn Wings Necrozma's Moongeist Beam.

Now that you are all caught up, here's how some Global GO Fest 2024 experiences went for some of our favorite Pokemon GO content creators.

Poke Daxi Global GO Fest 2024

Poke Daxi is a Canadian Pokemon GO content creator—who is primarily on YouTube—based in Ottawa, Canada. For the first day of Global GO Fest 2024, he went out with his local community and rented out a limo together.

As he cruised around in their fancy limousine for Global GO Fest 2024, he was able to amass 37 shinies in just five hours of gameplay. This included a shiny Snivy, which he caught just nine minutes after the event started, followed by a shiny Ferrothorn, a shiny Galarian Stunfisk, and a shiny Day Scarf Espeon.

Additionally, he was able to get two Hundos (a term used to denote Pokemon with 100% IVs): a hundo Vanillite and a hundo Jangmo-o from a special research task.

Despite ending the first day of Global GO Fest 2024 early due to other commitments, Poke Daxi had enough “limo luck” for a great start to the event. Not bad for someone who rode a limousine for the first time in his life.

For his Day 2 outing, Poke Daxi played it casually and instead delved into what he thinks about this year's GO Fest celebrations.

Having played a whopping 12 days of GO Fest this year, as he also attended the other City GO Fests, he described the Global GO Fest 2024 as plateauing.

According to him, the constant recycled format of GO Fests has made the event stale. Despite that, he still gave the event the fairness it deserved and listed down the pros and cons of this year's Global GO Fest 2024 and thought this year's GO Fest was not the worst of the bunch.

Brandon Tan Global GO Fest 2024

Brandon Tan, also known as BrandonTan91 or simply BT91, is a Singaporean Pokemon GO content creator and a former top EXP player of the game. During this year's Global GO Fest, he was with the local community in Boston, USA.

It was a pretty rainy first day of Global GO Fest 2024 in Boston. In fact, it was so damp and wet the rain droplets actually affected Brandon Tan's curveball throw performance. Despite that, Brandon Tan and the rest of the Boston Pokemon GO community persevered and braved through the very wet weather.

For the first half of Global GO Fest 2024, Brandon Tan avoided raiding the normal Necrozma raid spawns as he wanted to reserve it for the next day, which featured Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma. Instead, he raided the rest of the featured Ultra Beasts, which yielded him a shiny Xurkitree and a Shiny Pheromosa.

Known for his eagerness to spend time with local communities, Brandon Tan brought his signature generosity to Boston. Lucky players who caught Shundos (an amalgamated term combining shiny and hundos) were given prizes courtesy of Brandon Tan. In this case, BT91 gave out Team Shundo pins to two community members who caught a Shundo Pheromosa and Shundo Necrozma, respectively.

Originally a hardcore player, Brandon Tan was also known to be a Pokemon GO raid expert. In fact, he showcased his prowess and smarts when it comes to raiding as he duoed Necrozma raids.

For his first duo Necrozma raid, Brandon Tan and a player called N0PR3SSUR took down a Dusk Mane Necrozma with just 14 seconds left to spare. Talk about a clutch performance from a Pokemon GO veteran like Brandon Tan!

Malden's Mayor Plays Pokemon GO Too!

Brandon Tan was not the only high-profile player who participated in the Global GO Fest 2024 celebrations in Boston.

As revealed in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Brandon Tan revealed he got to play with Gary Christenson, the mayor of Malden, Massachusetts, who turned out to be a hardcore Pokemon GO player as well.

The Trainer Club Global GO Fest 2024

Unfortunately, not everyone had a great time during the GO Fest 2024 events. Pokemon GO YouTuber & influencer The Trainer Club failed to get a single hundo Necrozma in all the raids he participated in this year thus far.

But before we get into The Trainer Club's raiding woes, let's explore how his Global GO Fest 2024 went. For this year's Global GO Fest, he spent time with the local community in Bend, Oregon. The local community in Bend, Oregon cooked up IRL features, setting up booths for the community to enjoy.

Despite having a terrible Hundo Necrozma raid hunt luck during the entire festivities, The Trainer Club ended up with a good haul of Pokemon for the first day of Global GO Fest 2024. He ended up with 33 shinies, including a shiny Buzzwole and a shiny Jangmo-o, as well as a hundo Moon Crown Pikachu.

Unfortunately for The Trainer Club, he failed to get a single Hundo Necrozma from the entire GO Fest 2024 celebrations. Despite having raided over 500 Necrozmas, which included raids in Madrid and New York, he failed to get a single one with the perfect IVs.

Thus, he got burnt out from all the raiding that he had done and called his GO Fest 2024 experience “hyper frustrating”.

Mystic7 Global GO Fest 2024

Self-proclaimed as the leader of Team Mystic in Pokemon GO, Brandon Martyn, also known as Mystic7, was in Santa Monica California for the Global GO Fest 2024 event. During his Global GO Fest 2024 adventure, Mystic7 caught a handful of rare Pokemon.

To start, he was lucky enough to rack up five shiny Necrozmas, including one with a special background (which made it a lot rarer). Besides that, he caught two Hundo Sun Crown Pikachus via the Party Play feature.

His rarest catch, however, was a Nundo (a term coined for Pokemon with absolute zero IV stats across the board) Hoothoot. Nundos are much rarer compared to Hundos, which is highlighted by the fact that Mystic7 only caught 10 Nundos in his career prior to the aforementioned Nundo Hoothoot.

JTGily Global GO Fest 2024

Last but not certainly not the least in this list of Pokemon GO content creators is JTGily.

The professional Pokemon GO player spent the Global GO Fest 2024 doing a big GO Fest raid challenge where he attempted to raid 100+ raids during the event. His efforts in raiding were rewarded. JTGily ended up with five shiny Necrozmas, two shiny Xurkitrees, and a shiny Kartana.

Despite the Global GO Fest 2024 being a 2-day event, JTGily opted to not play as much on the second day. As it turns out, he opted to spend his precious time with his family as he prioritized their huge family event, a wedding to be specific, instead of Pokemon GO.

“I've had enough GO Fests in my life,” JTGily shares in his video.

Overall Global GO Fest 2024 Experience

With varied experiences all across the globe, we scoured the internet for what most players think about the Global GO Fest 2024 event. Here's what we found out.

General Lackluster Feeling

Even though the Global GO Fest event was a huge one, it did not feel like it for some players. Here's what some players have said about this year's Global GO Fest.

As the two-day event was filled with raids, this year's Global GO Fest might have been just a glorified raid day event.

“This didn't feel like Go Fest. It just felt like a 2 day raid day,” said one player.

“Even [the Pokemon] GO Tour was more alive than GO Fest,” another player replied to the comment above.

“Exactly, I spend the whole weekend thinking “Is this it? Am I missing something???”,” says another user continuing the conversation.

Others liked the earlier iterations of GO Fest better.

“[The] best one was the first global go fest. Every Legendary Pokemon rotating in gyms every hour. Nothing has topped that since,” commented one player

Another player pointed out how F2P (free-to-play) players could not fully enjoy this year's Global GO Fest.

“As a free-to-play player, this event was so difficult to prepare for. I had 17 raid passes leftover on Sunday and BARELY got enough energy to fuse two Necrozmas. Requiring players to use nearly 20 raid passes to fully experience an event is ridiculous,” a player points out.

Others also criticized the unlimited remote raid bonus that was activated during the Global GO Fest, a feature that was implemented during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

“Dude the only boost they gave us was unlimited REMOTE raids.. that used to be NORMAL,” cried one player.

Niantic's Defenders

Despite the naysayers, some players came into the defense for Niantic. Some argued that the Global GO Fest was meant for players with limited or restricted travel capacity.

“I imagine that Niantic designed it for the 99.999% of people who aren't flying around the world getting two weeks of a two-day event. I played six hours each day, got more than my fill of it, and left pretty happy. If I had the opportunity to hit all three cities, I'd have been out hunting regionals as much as anything,” one player gives his two cents about the Global GO Fest.

Another player, who was able to experience an in-person event prior to the Global GO fest, summed it up best with their personal experience.

“The Global [GO Fest] isn’t for streamers who go to all 3 [in-person events]. It’s for everyone that can’t afford to travel to play all the in-person events,” they argued.

“Personally, I went to NYC and had a blast, but seeing the spawns like Tyrunt, Rattata, Ducklett, and Amaura was kinda trash. But all of my friends who didn’t go to NYC were able to get them,” they continued.

“So I think it comes down to either not playing [the Global GO Fest] or don’t do all of the in-person events. If we keep asking for more and more this game will die in a year or 2. Once they run out of stuff to release or feature it’s over.”

Our Verdict for Global GO Fest 2024

As for us, we enjoyed our time during the Global GO Fest 2024. We found it pretty fun, especially with the new shinies added to our own collections.

Truth be told, it did not really feel as fulfilling as the previous GO Fests. However, that's only natural for players who play the game religiously. People who play Pokemon GO every single day. For new or returning players, we bet it was a really fun event to experience.

Valid criticisms were also raised about how this year's Global GO Fest was implemented. Actually, we feel your plight as we too are also part of the same community. In short, Global GO Fest 2024 could have been better.

However, at the same time, it is important to consider the development side of things. Niantic can only cook up so many tricks up their sleeves before ideas eventually run out, which would spell definite doom to the game if that happens.

At the end of the day, as long as we keep playing and remain vocal about the issues we spot, the devs will (hopefully) hear us. That way, Pokemon GO will last as long as its lifetime.

That said, we hope you had fun during this year's Global GO Fest 2024 event. If not, we hope you stick around for the next big event!

Until then, unto the next Pokemon GO adventure we go!

