Next season will be big for Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. So much so that team president Trajan Langdon had a strong MVP case to make for the rising star guard.

Cunningham is coming off the first All-Star selection of his career as he landed on the All-NBA Third Team. He also led the Pistons to their first playoff appearance since 2019, showing how his talent is crucial to the team's growth.

Langdon appeared for an interview during Friday's Summer League matchup between the Pistons and New York Knicks. It was there when he explained why Cunningham would be in the mix for the MVP award for next season and the long term.

“MVP is something he wants to strive for,” Langdon said.

What lies ahead for Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena.
It's an interesting take for Trajan Langdon to have about Cade Cunningham with the case for MVP. But it makes sense considering how much the Pistons have improved with Cunningham growing his game year after year.

This past season saw Cunningham average 26.1 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game after 70 appearances. He shot 46.9% from the field, including 35.6% from beyond the arc. He maintained his level of play in his postseason debut, putting up 25 points, 8.7 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per contest.

With the Eastern Conference wide open next season due to injuries, this presents a big opportunity for the Pistons to make noise. They showed in the playoffs that they can compete with the best in the conference.

Detroit has played with a chip on its shoulder as they haven't earned the championship contention status since the mid-2000s. They now have the underdog status, but that doesn't mean opponents should underestimate them as Cunningham will make sure of that next season.

