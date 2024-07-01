The Vegas Golden Knights are renown, or infamous depending on who you ask, for sprinkling some pixie dust on the salary cap and finding a way to remain both financially flexible and star-studded. But the time has come to make some brutal compromises, starting with one of the most important, accomplished and beloved players in their franchise's history.

Veteran winger Jonathan Marchessault is going to be a free agent after he and the team were unable to agree to a new contract before the deadline, per TSN's Pierre LeBrun. It is obviously still possible for the Knights to bring him back, but all signs indicate that the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner will have a new home next season.

There are many fans who cannot bear to envision that reality, as Marchessault epitomizes what it means to be a member of this seven-year-old squad. He was one of the original “Golden Misfits,” having come to Las Vegas from the Florida Panthers via the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Though, because Marchessault was undrafted in 2011, he embodies the nickname better than perhaps any other player who has worn the Knights uniform.

The 33-year-old is the team's all-time leader in points, goals, assists and games played. He led Vegas to its first championship in 2023, scoring at least one point in all five of the Stanley Cup Final games against Florida.

Simply put, it will be incredibly difficult for general manager Kelly McCrimmon to replace the statistical and emotional impact Marchessault has had on the Golden Knights community. But it appears he is going to try.

What the Knights could be planning after potential Marchessault split

Now that Marchessault is entering the free agency pool, the organization's attention might shift to another former champion who is inextricably linked to one franchise.

“With VGK moving on from Jonathan Marchessault, sources tell Daily Faceoff that the Golden Knights are positioning themselves to take a run at Steven Stamkos on Monday – should he make it to market,” Frank Seravalli reported. Signing the two-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner (goals leader) might go a long way in healing the heartbreak the city is currently feeling.

The Knights must figure out a way to stay competitive in the wild, wild West and pulling off a major offseason coup like Stamkos would surely put the rest of the conference on notice once more. They are just a little more than a year removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup, and McCrimmon needs to do everything in his power to ensure that the team and fans get a realistic chance to experience that bliss again.

Nothing will probably match the first time, however. And Jonathan Marchessault played a central role in securing that historic feat.