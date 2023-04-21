The series is tied at one game apiece as the Winnipeg Jets play host to the Las Vegas Golden Knights. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a game three Golden Knights-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Mark Stone made an impact as he has returned to the ice for the Golden Knights. In game two he scored his first goal of the playoffs, then right after getting his first assist, got a second and helped lead the Golden Knights to victory. Morgan Barron was also on the ice for the Winnipeg Jets, showing off his grit after taking a blade to the face in game one. The all-important game three is now on tap. Each team has had one solid game, and one letdown in the series, leading to the 1-1 series tie. Which team will step up in game three?

Here are the Golden Knights-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Jets Odds

Las Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+220)

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-275)

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

TV: TBS

Stream: NHLPP/TBS App

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

Game one was a horrible output for the Golden Knights. They managed just 17 shots on goal in the game and had 17 shots blocked. The K gave away the puck more than they took it away, managing just eight takeaways as the Jets were limited to seven giveaways. They turned that around in game two. they got 39 shots on the net, even with 16 of their shots being blocked. They took away the puck more than giving it away, and the Jets’ giveaway total jumped to 16.

In game one, only Reilly Smith had more than two shots on the net, as William Karlsson was the only player to score in the game. Game two saw Jack Eichel, Karlsson, Nicholas Roy, Chandler Stephenson, and Mark Stone all end up with three-plus shots on goal. Stone came away with two goals and an assist. Stephenson had one goal and an assist. Nine different players recorded points in the game, and only one man was negative in plus/minus. Vegas got production from all of their lines and thrived in the win.

The goaltending was also better. Laurent Brossoit went from a .867 save percentage to a .939. He only saved 26 of thirty chances in game one and looked sluggish and nervous in the game. He rebounded well in game two, saving 31 of 33 shots he faces, and stopped multiple high-danger opportunities of the Jets. If he plays like game two, and the Golden Knights get the full team production they just got, they will have no problem getting up 2-0 in the series.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Just like the Golden Knights, the series so far has been a tale of two different games. While not as dramatic as the Knights, the Jets had some major variance in results. First, they actually improved in shots on goal from games one to two, but high danger scoring opportunities declined very slightly. They went one for three on the power play in both games and also shut out the Golden Knights’s power play in both games. They won about the same amount of faceoffs, gave out more hits in game two, and overall played a similar game.

So what was the difference? There were two major ones. The first was the defense. They allowed the Golden Knights to get 22 more shots off in game two than in game one. Neal Pionk went from solid in game one, being on the ice for the only Golden Knights goal, to being dreadful in game two. He was on the ice for four of the five Golden Knights goals on the night and it was clear Vegas was targeting him.

Then, there was Connor Hellebuyck, who was amazing in game one but fell off in game two. He stopped 16 of 17 shots in the first game of the series but only stopped 34 of 39 shots in game two. He was nearly perfect in game one, and while he does not need to be perfect in game three, he needs to be better. If he can make a few more saves and the defense can limit shots, they will come away with a cover and a win.

Final Golden Knights-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights looked bad in game one, but something changed in game two. They dominated the game, and the score was not indicative of how well they played, even at 5-2. They figured something out in the day between the two games and capitalized. Both goalies have had a bad game, but neither was awful. If they both play average it will come down to depth. Vegas has a lot more of that. They seem to have figured out a scoring formula and will continue to do so. Both games so far in the series are also over 5.5, so that trend may continue here.

Final Golden Knights-Jets Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+220) and Over 5.5 (-110)