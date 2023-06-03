The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to avenge a painful memory in the Stanley Cup Final. It won't be easy, but the team has learned from their previous experience on hockey's biggest stage.

Friday marked Stanley Cup Final media day for members of the Golden Knights and Florida Panthers. Among those to field questions from the media was Golden Knights star Jonathan Marchessault.

Marchessault was a member of the 2018 team that lost to the Washington Capitals. And he believes there is something different about this run compared to the one five years ago.

“It’s not as overwhelming as it was the first year. I think we know what we are coming into this time and it feels good to be because,” the Golden Knights forward said, via SinBin.vegas. But, this means nothing if we don’t win it and that’s the mentality I have this year.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Vegas rolled through the playoffs back in 2018. The Golden Knights swept the Los Angeles Kings in round one before moving past the San Jose Sharks in round two. The Winnipeg Jets fell in five games in the Western Conference Finals as Vegas moved on.

However, the team fell just short of winning the Cup in their first season as a team. Washington won the series in five games, giving NHL legend Alex Ovechkin his first championship.

The goal for the Golden Knights is abundantly clear, and it's a moment everyone has dreamed of in Vegas. “You can ask anyone here, what’s your dream if you can have anything you want and winning the Stanley Cup is the answer. It’s what I’ve been working on my entire life,” Marchessault said.