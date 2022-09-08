Mark Stone injury update will excite Golden Knights fans

The Vegas Golden Knights received bad news in regards to goaltender Robin Lehner earlier this offseason. As it pertains to captain Mark Stone, things are much more encouraging.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon spoke on Tuesday. And he provided an update on Stone’s status heading into training camp.

“Mark’s in town, he’s skating,” McCrimmon told the Vegas Golden Knights Insider Hockey Show. “Our expectation is he’s going to be available for the opening of the season. What that means exactly with respect to training camp, we’ll see.”

Stone, like much of the Golden Knights roster last season, struggled with injuries. He played in just 37 games, scoring 30 points in that span. He had surgery in mid-May.

“I think that when you have these offseason surgeries … really, you don’t have that definitive timeline until the players get here,” McCrimmon said. “They work with your medical team, you see how they respond to certain treatments, to certain levels of intensity. … So, that’s how we’ll play it out.”

While the news of Stone missing parts of training camp may not be encouraging, Golden Knights fans must be thrilled their captain should be back to start the season.

Vegas acquired Stone via trade from the Ottawa Senators at the 2019 NHL trade deadline. He quickly became a fan favorite for the NHL’s second-youngest franchise. He was named captain on January 13, 2021, becoming the first captain in team history.

Stone has played in 175 games in a Golden Knights sweater. The 30-year-old has 56 goals and 165 goals during that span. In 47 playoff games, Stone recorded 18 goals and 37 points.