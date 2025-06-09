The Vegas Golden Knights were eliminated in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With their offseason underway, the team is weighing making a few different moves this summer. One of these potential moves is trading defenseman Nic Hague. With limited cap space, the Golden Knights may not be able to afford to sign the 26-year-old restricted free agent to a contract.

The Golden Knights are entertaining calls on the defender already. It looks as if they will move Hague sooner rather than later. And there are already a couple of teams interested in his services, according to NHL insider Nick Kypreos.

“There aren’t many quality UFA defencemen out there, so that makes Nicolas Hague of the Golden Knights a very attractive trade chip if and when Vegas decides to move him because of limited salary-cap space. I’m hearing the Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins are hot on the trail to potentially trade for him,” Kypreos wrote for the Toronto Star recently.

Why Golden Knights could swing Nic Hague trade

Article Continues Below

The Golden Knights would love to give Hague the pay day he has earned. The 26-year-old has provided solid service as a reliable third-pairing defenseman over the last six seasons. He is the sort of player they would like to keep around if they can.

Unfortunately, it may not be possible. Vegas has about $9 million in available salary cap space for the upcoming season. At this time, Hague is projected to sign a three-year contract worth about $2.7 million per year. This is nearly a third of their remaining space. Vegas can use this cap space in other areas, so a trade makes sense.

Vegas is looking to win a Stanley Cup once again. As a result, they need to make some tough decisions. Unfortunately, one of those tough decisions could see Hague switch teams this summer.