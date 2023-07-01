The Vegas Golden Knights have locked up the goaltender who helped them win their inaugural Stanley Cup championship, signing Adin Hill to a two-year, $9.8 million deal on Friday, the team announced.

Hill was scheduled to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent on Jul. 1., but will instead remain on the Las Vegas strip for at least the next two seasons. It's a nice upgrade for the 27-year-old, after his previous deal paid him just $2.175 million per season.

The former third-round draft choice of the Arizona Coyotes in 2015 spent most of his career as a backup goalie, manning the crease behind James Reimer with the San Jose Sharks last season before he was traded to the Golden Knights for a fourth-round pick.

It all changed for Hill after that; after appearing in just 27 regular season games, he was thrust into the starter's crease after Laurent Brossoit was injured against the Edmonton Oilers in the second-round of the 2023 postseason.

The rest is history, with Hill posting a .932 save percentage and 2.17 goals against, winning 11 of his 15 starts to help carry the Golden Knights to their first-ever Stanley Cup title in just their sixth year of existence.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hill made it clear through his agent after winning that staying in Las Vegas was “the best thing,” and that's exactly what happened ahead of free agency on Saturday.

Since January 1, Hill was 19-8 with a .930 save percentage and a 2.19 GAA in both the regular season and playoffs, and his squad will hope he can replicate that success in 2023-24 and beyond.

The British Columbia native finished third in voting for the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and certainly earned the significant raise for the next two years.

Adin Hill will look to help the Vegas Golden Knights go back-to-back with much of the same team that won it all in 2023.