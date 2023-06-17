The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in their sixth season of existence, just as owner Bill Foley predicted — but he doesn't expect this will be the team's only championship.
“We're not done,” Foley said on Friday. “I told William Karlsson when he signed an eight-year deal [in 2019] that I expect three Stanley Cups during the length of his contract. When we were on the ice and getting our [championship] picture taken, I looked over at him and told him, ‘OK, you got one.'”
The Knights advanced all the way to the Finals in their first NHL season in 2018, but lost to Alex Ovechkin's Washington Capitals in five games. But heading into 2023-24, Vegas will have a lot of the core returning, and there's belief throughout the organization that the franchise can run it back next season.
“One of the things I feel about this team, is we're going to be able to keep the core of our Stanley Cup Championship team together better than a lot of the previous winners,” Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said after the victory.
“We're pretty good in terms of players locked up for next season. We'll have some work to do, we'll have some things to manage, but we're going to have a real significant core of this team return, and you hope this experience makes you a better team. The whole dressing room is Stanley Cup champions.”
Vegas outclassed Florida in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, dismantling their opponents 9-3 in Game 5 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena to put an exclamation mark on a dominating postseason.
The team is deep from top to bottom, with great goaltending, tough, puck moving defenseman and star power led by Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, among others.
With most of the team set to return in 2023-24, Bill Foley's Golden Knights already look to be the team to beat in the Western Conference next year.