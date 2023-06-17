The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in their sixth season of existence, just as owner Bill Foley predicted — but he doesn't expect this will be the team's only championship.

“We're not done,” Foley said on Friday. “I told William Karlsson when he signed an eight-year deal [in 2019] that I expect three Stanley Cups during the length of his contract. When we were on the ice and getting our [championship] picture taken, I looked over at him and told him, ‘OK, you got one.'”

The Knights advanced all the way to the Finals in their first NHL season in 2018, but lost to Alex Ovechkin's Washington Capitals in five games. But heading into 2023-24, Vegas will have a lot of the core returning, and there's belief throughout the organization that the franchise can run it back next season.

