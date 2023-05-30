A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights started Game 6 of their 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Finals like a house on fire against the Dallas Stars. The Golden Knights zoomed to a 3-0 lead right in the opening period of Monday night’s contest, with Karlsson scoring the second goal.

With William Karlsson having lit the lamp already, he is now officially the Golden Knights’ all-time leader in goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

William Karlsson's 9th goal sets a Golden Knights single-season postseason record#VegasBorn — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 30, 2023

William Carrier set the tone right away in favor of the Golden Knights as he put Vegas on the board first with a goal barely four minutes into the game. Several minutes later, William Karlsson capitalized on a Dallas penalty, as he scored his franchise record-setting goal with a power-play score off the assists from Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith. Keegan Kolesar followed suit before the end of the first period, as he gave Vegas a 3-0 lead with a goal near the 15th-minute mark of regulation time.

The Golden Knights entered Game 6 against the Stars having failed at back-to-back attempts to close out the series. William Karlsson and company zoomed to a 3-0 series lead but lost to the gritty Stars in Games 4 and 5. However, it does appear that the Golden Knights are on their way to joining the Florida Panthers in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals after building a huge lead early in Game 6. Apart from his nine goals in this postseason, Karlsson also has three assists and 11 points, thus far. Karlsson can continue adding to his record for Vegas, which only started playing in the NHL in the 2017-18 season.