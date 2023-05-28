Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Vegas Golden Knights will attempt to seal a ticket to the Stanley Cup as they face the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. We are in Dallas, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Golden Knights-Stars prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stars were dead in the water after being down 3-0. Ultimately, they lost Jamie Benn to a two-game suspension, and things looked bleak. But the Stars won Game 4 and then stole Game 5 by a 4-2 score. However, it did not start so well.

Ivan Barbashev put the Golden Knights on the board to make it 1-0 Vegas. However, Luke Glendening tied it with a snipe to send the game into the intermission at 1-1. But the Knights got back on top with a goal by Chandler Stephenson. Regardless, the Stars knotted it up thanks to a goal by Jason Robertson, and it was 2-2 heading into the third. The Stars finally got something they have been lacking when a member of their fourth line became the hero. Initially, Ty Dellandrea slapped a shot into the net to give the Stars their first lead of the game. Dellandrea than came back and found a loose puck, and slapped home another goal to put the game out of reach and send the series back to Texas.

Jake Oettinger did well, making 27 saves. Meanwhile, Adin Hill made 30 saves while allowing four goals. The Stars won 54 percent of their faceoffs but did not have any chances on the powerplay, making their victory all the more impressive. Likewise, they threw 24 hits and blocked 14 shots.

The Stars are attempting to become the fifth team in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 deficit and win a series. However, they are attempting to become the first team to do it in a conference final.

Here are the Golden Knight-Stars Game 6 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Golden Knights-Stars Game 6 Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-245)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+198)

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 6

TV: ESPN, ESPN+, VBC and SportsNet

Stream: NHL

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights got all the bounces over the first three games. Now, it seems like they are losing out on all the great chances. It has cost them two games and forced them to come back to Dallas.

Jack Eichel has remained efficient. Significantly, he has six goals and 11 assists in the playoffs while having an assist over four straight games. Jonathan Marchessault has eight goals and six assists in the postseason, with two apples in Game 5. Meanwhile, Stephenson has seven goals and six assists in the playoffs after notching a goal in Game 5. Mark Stine has six goals and eight assists in the postseason. However, he did nothing of note in Game 5. Barbashev now has five goals and eight assists. Likewise, he had the opening tally. But the Golden Knights need more from William Karlsson. Yes, he has eight goals and three assists in the playoffs, but only one point in this series.

The Knights also need Hill to perform better. Sadly, he gave up too many rebound opportunities, and it spelled his doom on Saturday. Vegas needs Hill to rediscover that ability he displayed over the first three games.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can score early and often. Then, they need their defense to excel.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

The captain is back. Yes, Jamie Benn will return after serving a two-game suspension. The Stars will welcome him back and hope he can contribute to an offense that has suddenly come alive.

Robertson has six goals and 11 assists in the playoff and scored in Game 5. Meanwhile, Tyler Seguin has five goals and four assists in the postseason. Roope Hintz has 10 goals and 14 assists in the playoffs. Likewise, Joe Pavelski has nine goals and four assists in the postseason. Max Domi has three goals and nine assists in the playoffs. However, the fourth line became the heroes in Game 5 and could be the catalyst in Game 6.

Oettinger played well and hopes to continue to excel in Game 6 to force the series to go back to Vegas. Furthermore, the Stars need their goalie to play at his best to have a chance to keep this series alive.

The Stars will cover the spread if they score early. Then, they must defend the angles and prevent Vegas from getting on a heater.

Final Golden Knights-Stars Game 6 Prediction & Pick

It’s a series now. Therefore, as they say in Vegas, double down.

Final Golden Knights-Stars Game 6 Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+198)