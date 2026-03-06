There aren't many certain things in life. As the old adage goes, only death and taxes are inevitable during one's existence. But one may have to add the Golden State Warriors owning the Houston Rockets to the list of certainties in this lifetime.

Even with the Warriors being ravaged by injuries, what with Stephen Curry dealing with a knee problem, Kristaps Porzingis navigating his never-ending battle with illness, and Jimmy Butler out for the season, they still find ways to get one over the Rockets.

On Thursday night, the Warriors put out a ragtag crew and came away with an impressive 115-113 victory in overtime, thanks in no small part to Kevin Durant's shortcomings on the free-throw line.

Durant came into the night having made 33 consecutive free throws. And as misfortune would have it for the Rockets as is the case every time they face the Warriors, he missed two consecutive at the most inopportune time.

With the Rockets down three, 113-110, De'Anthony Melton inexplicably fouled Durant on a three-point attempt. Melton would then thank his lucky stars that Durant would miss the third free throw, keeping the Warriors up by one, 113-112.

And then on the ensuing possession, with Houston down by three thanks to a putback layup from Melton himself, Durant, who had to make the first free throw and miss the second to give Houston a chance at tying the game, proceeded to do the exact opposite.

A little suspicious what KD did in crunch time 🙄 Thank you for the missed free throws and the dub though 😭pic.twitter.com/UA8Es98DMh — WarriorsCulture (@GSWCulture) March 6, 2026

The Rockets ended up losing, 115-113, in yet another disappointing effort against a team that, on paper, looks inferior in comparison.

Fans clown ‘choker' Kevin Durant for missed FTs in Rockets loss

Durant was always going to try his best against his former team Warriors and former nemesis Draymond Green. These late free-throw misses have to sting all the more, especially with fans calling him a “choker” on social media.

“KEVIN DURANT is the biggest choker alive. He missed two free throws in the clutch during overtime,” X user @JohanMM_ wrote.

“Durant such a choker deserved snake,” @BronsClone added.

“F**k the Rockets… F**k Kevin Durant. Professional Choke Artist,” @WillWentGlobal furthered.