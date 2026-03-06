The Las Vegas Raiders aren't wasting any time solidifying their secondary as the NFL offseason begins to heat up. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders officially tendered exclusive rights free agent Tristin McCollum, ensuring the hard-hitting safety remains in Silver and Black for the 2024 campaign.

For fans unfamiliar with the “exclusive rights” tag, it is essentially a total lockdown move. Since McCollum has fewer than three accrued seasons, he is unable to negotiate with any other teams once the tender is offered. It is a savvy, cost-effective play by General Manager John Spytek to retain a player who flashed serious potential when given the green light.

Tristin McCollum, a standout from Sam Houston State, originally joined the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad after a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. While he spent much of the year grinding in the shadows, he proved he belongs on an active NFL roster during the season finale against the Denver Broncos.

During the 2025 campaign, McCollum recorded 14 total tackles, including 11 solo stops and two tackles for loss. One of his most productive outings came during a December 28 matchup against the New York Giants, where he notched three solo tackles. While his defensive snaps were limited behind the starters, his ability to fly downfield on kick coverage and finish plays in space made him a valuable asset for the Silver and Black.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 195 pounds, McCollum brings a physical presence and championship pedigree to the locker room. He was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad during their Super Bowl LVII run, gaining invaluable experience in a winning culture.

By tendering McCollum, the Raiders keep a versatile piece who can contribute immediately on special teams while developing into a key rotational safety. As head coach, Klint Kubiak continues to build a “Raider Way” identity rooted in effort and physicality. Retaining high-motor players like McCollum is an underrated win for the front office. It isn't the flashiest move of the spring, but it’s the type of roster maintenance that helps winning teams sustain success.