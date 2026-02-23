The Genesis Invitational was not Scottie Scheffler's week from the start. Coming off an insane top-five finish at Pebble Beach after a sluggish Thursday there, he got off to an even worse start in Los Angeles. When play ended on Thursday, Scheffler was in last place. Even with solid rounds on the weekend, Scottie Scheffler could not break the top ten, ending an incredible streak.

Scottie Scheffler's legendary streak is over. His T12 finish at the Genesis Invitational means that his run of 18 straight events finishing in the top 10 has come to an end. That is six more than the next closest player on the all-time list, Vijay Singh. pic.twitter.com/tCJYtfEBl9 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) February 22, 2026

Scheffler has the record for consecutive top-tens in a row with 18, six more than Vijay Singh's previous record of 12. At one point on Sunday, it looked like the streak would run to 19, as he shot a 31 on the back nine to poke into the top ten. But a birdie from Cameron Young on the 18th hole officially ended the streak. The streak began at last year's Texas Children's Houston Open in March.

Scheffler has not played poorly on three consecutive Thursdays, costing him potential wins at the Phoenix Open and at Pebble Beach. With 20 PGA Tour wins and four majors, Scheffler's career will only be judged by wins moving forward. He is hurdling toward major season with just one win on the year and a few sluggish performances he'd like to flush.

Jacob Bridgeman took home the win at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday. He shot one over par on Sunday to win the tournament by one over Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy. Scheffler finished seven shots behind the first-time winner. That 74 he shot on Thursday weighed him down throughout the week.

Scheffler will now take a week off before the PGA Tour Signature Events series kicks up again. So he won't go to the Cognizant Classic in West Palm Beach, but will look to win his second Arnold Palmer Invitational and third Players Championship later in the Florida swing.

Can Scheffler overcome the Thursday woes to put together another historic season? Or will poor starts continue weighing him down.