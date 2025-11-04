The separation in the world of professional golf will continue into 2026, despite meetings at the White House to try and get it together. LIV Golf has announced its schedule for 2026, and now has a massive change coming. Part of LIV's identity has been three-round tournaments, with the roman numeral for 54 serving as their name. But now, potentially in an effort to obtain OWGR points, LIV Golf will be playing 72 holes in tournaments.

“LIV Golf, which marketed itself as a faster-paced alternative to the PGA Tour with 54-hole tournaments, shotgun starts and team competition, is shifting to 72-hole events starting in 2026, the league announced Tuesday,” ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported. “The league, which is being financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, is seeking inclusion in the Official World Golf Ranking to help its golfers obtain pathways to major championships. The OWGR denied its application in October 2023 in its first season of competition.”

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neill issued a statement on the change. “The most successful leagues around the world – IPL, EPL, NBA, MLB, NFL – continue to innovate and evolve their product, and as an emerging league, we are no different. LIV Golf will always have an eye towards progress that acts in the best interest of LIV Golf and in the best interest of the sport.”

Article Continues Below

Since its inception in 2022, LIV Golf has poached big-name golfers from the PGA Tour for guaranteed money. The Tour shrank fields, added small guarantees, and changed leadership in response. But still, there is no movement on the framework agreement that the two leagues struck in 2023 to join forces.

LIV Golf will continue to go up against the PGA Tour, but now will do so on all four days. Will this move finally lead to better television ratings for LIV? Or will they continue to struggle in that department? OWGR points are the biggest goal, however.