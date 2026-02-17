Guess who's back? Back again? The greatest of all time is close to returning to the main stage. After dealing with many injuries over the years, and most recently a torn Achilles tendon, Tiger Woods wants his return to golf to be memorable.

On Tuesday, Woods was asked if a return to the 2026 Masters was off the table. His simple response was none other than “no.”

Man, wouldn't it be great to see Tiger back in Augusta, where he became one of the most popular athletes in the history of sports? If it can happen, then the numbers that the Masters would draw would be enormous and on par with what happened in 2019 when he stunningly won the event.

Woods has won the Masters five times, and maybe only Scottie Scheffler will reach that number in the future.

People on social media are going crazy after hearing the one-word response.

So you’re telling me there’s a chance. Yeah! 👀🐅 https://t.co/p2bd1mUx2r — Tiger Tracker (@OGTigerTracker) February 17, 2026

As long as Tiger Woods has a pulse, The Masters will be on the table He could pull out the day/week before, but you just have to know – he wants that one BADLY!pic.twitter.com/08gDB0c9kR — ClamFan (@Clam_Fan) February 17, 2026

Tiger Woods hinted he could play at The Masters in April…You have my full attention…. — John Dell (@johndellWSJ) February 17, 2026

Tiger means everything to this sport. Brooks Koepka recently returned to the PGA Tour and said that Woods was a big part of him coming back and that he wanted to have more of a relationship with him. When Tiger is back on the course, the world will be watching. The sport is in a much better place when he is around.

He will certainly be around this weekend as his Genesis Indivational begins on Thursday at Riviera.