Brooks Koepka is set to return to the PGA Tour after his exit from LIV Golf. Koepka will compete in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, which will start on Wednesday.

Koepka cited “the needs of his family” in his decision to leave LIV Golf, the controversial league in Saudi Arabia. His move has refueled discussions about the purported competition between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The 35-year-old Koepka revealed that he had to call a familiar name to help him navigate the situation: Tiger Woods. Koepka said their chat “got the ball rolling.”

“I've always had a good relationship with Tiger. I felt like that was what I wanted to do. I wanted to, once I had the opportunity to get, I guess, get reinstated on the PGA Tour, it was exciting and I kind of didn't know what to do. He was the first person who came to mind,” said Koepka in a video posted by Golfweek's Cameron Jourdan.

“I felt like Tiger was somebody that I've relied on in the past for questions and answers and how to deal with things. I feel like that was maybe the most comfortable call for me.”

Koepka and Woods, who both live in South Florida, have developed a bond over the years. They have been teammates in the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup.

Koepka, a five-time major winner, joined LIV Golf when it was founded in 2022. The seminal league has been accused of sportswashing, as Saudi Arabia has a history of human rights abuses, curtailment of free speech, and other social injustices.

Koepka stressed that returning to the PGA Tour will keep him closer to his wife, model Jena Sims Koepka, and their son.

He said LIV Golf was supportive of his decision.