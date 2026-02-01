After leaving the LIV Tour and making his return to the PGA, Brooks Koepka was not sure what kind of reaction he would get from players, fans and officials. He is competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla, California, and he told interviewers that the return has been going better than he expected.

"I don't know what I expected but this is beyond what I could've dreamed of." Brooks Koepka talks about his welcome back to the PGA TOUR. pic.twitter.com/TJtxAtsVhI — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) January 31, 2026

The reaction from his fellow competitors and the fans have made him feel welcome again. Koepka had seemingly been impervious to criticism from peers and disapproving reaction from fans in his first go-round on the PGA Tour, but that is apparently no longer the case. He knows that his original decision to leave the PGA Tour for the riches of the LIV Tour upset several of his fellow touring pros and fan reaction wasn't favorable either.

As a result, he was concerned about what he would hear upon his PGA return. He seemed happy and relaxed as he joined the CBS broadcast to discuss his return.

“It's been phenomenal,” Koepka said. “I don't know what I expected, but it's been beyond what I had expected. Overwhelming and very cool. Players seemed excited and welcomed me back.

He was asked if he was nervous about his return. ” Yeah, oh yeah. It was a little weird, but once you get a few holes in, you get into your comfort zone. I'm falling back in love with the game.”

Koepka made the cut in his return to the PGA Tour, but he is far from having a run at the title. Justin Rose is the tournament leader with a score of 21 under par through three rounds, while Koepka is 19 strokes behind at 2 under par.