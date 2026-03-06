As the Los Angeles Chargers entered the offseason, one of their top priorities was improving their offensive line in front of quarterback Justin Hebert. On Friday, Los Angeles made their move.

The Chargers signed former Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million contract, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Biadasz had met with the Chicago Bears and had numerous teams trying to sign him. But in the end, the center liked both the fit and contract the Chargers were able to give him.

Los Angeles got bit bad by the injury bug in 2025, losing both starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. The interior of their offensive line wasn't able to step up in their absence. The Chargers as a whole tied for the second-most sacks allowed in the league with 60. Furthermore, starting center Bradley Bozeman earned 51.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking last at the position.

Bozeman retired after the season, but the Chargers were in need of a new center regardless. That's where Biadasz comes in. He started 16 games for the Commanders in 2025, ranking 11th out of 40 centers with a 70.7 PFF grade. Biadasz ranked top 20 in both pass blocking (67.1, 18th) and run blocking (71.2, 12th).

The center comes to Los Angeles with plenty of experience. He has appeared in 92 games over his six-year NFL career, starting 84 of them. With Slater and Alt expected to return, the Chargers are now hopeful they'll take a step forward as a collective unit.

After his release from the Chargers, Biadasz was one of the hottest commodities on the open market. But before free agency officially begin, Los Angeles managed to make a splash.