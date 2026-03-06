Every NFL Draft has a turning point when a prospect stops being a name on a big board and becomes something you simply can't ignore. For Ohio State’s Arvell Reese, that moment arrived on the opening night of the 2026 NFL Combine. What scouts expected to be a strong showing turned into a jaw-dropping athletic display. It reshaped the top of the draft board. For the Tennessee Titans, Reese may be exactly the cornerstone piece they've been waiting for.

The NFL Combine has always served as a proving ground where elite athletes confirm what scouts suspect from film. Reese, though, did more than confirm. He elevated his status into the rare air reserved for blue-chip defensive prospects. For Tennessee, Reese suddenly looks less like an option and more like an answer.

Titans’ disastrous 2025 season

The 2025 Titans season was a miserable continuation of the franchise's downward spiral. Tennessee finished 3-14, placing last in the AFC South while scoring just 284 points and allowing 478. The Titans stumbled out to a 1-11 start, the worst opening stretch for the franchise since 1994.

Head coach Brian Callahan was dismissed after a 1-5 start, with senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy taking over on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. The quarterback situation remained unstable as Cam Ward struggled to find consistency throughout the year. Tennessee was eliminated from playoff contention for the fourth consecutive season.

If there was a silver lining, it came on special teams. Return specialist Chimere Dike delivered an electrifying season. He brokw the NFL rookie record for all-purpose yards. However, beyond that bright spot, the 2025 season exposed a roster that needs reinforcements nearly everywhere.

Resources to rebuild

Despite the ugly record, Tennessee enters the 2026 offseason with enormous flexibility. The Titans are projected to hold roughly $94.8 million in salary cap space. That's the most in the NFL. That financial cushion gives coach Robert Saleh and general manager Mike Borgonzi the freedom to reshape the roster aggressively through both free agency and the draft.

Tennessee also holds eight selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the No. 4 overall pick. That pick becomes the focal point of the rebuild.

The offensive side of the roster requires sweeping change. Ward needs legitimate weapons at wide receiver and tight end. On defense, the situation is equally urgent. The Titans need pass-rushing help and a near-total reset in the secondary. If Saleh wants to recreate the defensive identity that defined his best teams, he’ll need a difference-maker in the front seven.

Reese’s breakout season

Before the Combine spectacle, Reese had already established himself as one of college football’s most disruptive defenders. During the 2025 season at Ohio State, Reese served as a centerpiece of a dominant defense that allowed just 9.3 points per game. Operating as a hybrid defender, Reese split his responsibilities between off-ball linebacker duties and edge-rushing assignments.

Over the 2025 season, he recorded 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He consistently collapsed pockets and disrupted opposing game plans. His performance earned him Consensus All-American honors and the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year award. One of the defining moments of his season came in a commanding victory over Penn State, when Reese recorded 12 tackles and repeatedly blew up plays in the backfield.

Combine changed everything

Reese’s stock skyrocketed on the first night of the 2026 Combine. Weighing in at 241 pounds, Reese blazed a remarkable 4.46-second 40-yard dash. The time tied for the fastest among defensive front-seven players tested that evening. He instantly cemented his status as one of the most explosive athletes in the draft class.

That blend of size and speed is rare territory. It places Reese in the elite athletic tier of modern hybrid defenders capable of playing multiple roles across the defensive front.

Reese also impressed evaluators during positional drills. He showcased fluid movement, quick transitions, and powerful hand usage. Browns linebacker coach Jason Tarver was among the many evaluators who praised his movement skills and explosiveness. In short, Reese didn’t just confirm his potential. He amplified it.

Built for Robert Saleh’s system

What makes Reese particularly intriguing for Tennessee is how naturally he fits into Robert Saleh’s defensive philosophy. Saleh’s scheme has long prioritized speed, versatility, and relentless pursuit from its edge defenders. His Wide-9 front relies on pass rushers who can create wide angles to attack quarterbacks while still possessing the strength to anchor against the run.

Reese checks every one of those boxes.

His Combine numbers proved he has elite closing speed. His college tape shows the versatility to play both as a stand-up linebacker and as a pass rusher off the edge. That flexibility is critical in Saleh’s system.

One analyst described Reese as a “versatile, violent, twitch-heavy force who fits seamlessly into this new-look front.” That description reads like a blueprint for the type of defender Saleh has historically built his defenses around. The Titans need players who can change the energy of a defense. Reese brings exactly that.

Tennessee’s defensive cornerstone

Rebuilds are rarely defined by one draft pick. Occasionally, however, a single prospect becomes the catalyst for change.

Arvell Reese has the physical tools, the production pedigree, and the scheme fit to become that player in Tennessee. His Combine performance confirmed what scouts suspected from film: he is one of the most dynamic defensive athletes in this class.

For the Titans and Robert Saleh, Reese could represent the first true building block of a new era. Sometimes, that’s exactly where a rebuild begins.