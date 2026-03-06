The Los Angeles Rams went out and improved their secondary earlier this week by acquiring Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs. They're now keeping around some of their own players, as they've extended Kam Curl, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The Rams and S Kam Curl have agreed on a three-year, $36 million deal with a max value of $39m, sources tell The Insiders. Curl’s last contract paid just under $6 million per year. Now, he more than doubles that number in a deal negotiated by his agency Milk & Honey Sports,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



The Rams also extended safety Quentin Lake during the season, which shows that they were very intentional about bringing back their secondary, while also trying to improve it.

After the season, Kurl shared that he wanted to return to the Rams, but he truly didn't know what would happen during free agency.

Article Continues Below

“I really don’t know what’s going to happen,” Curl said via Adam Grosbard. “We’re going to let it play out, and I’m going to sit back…. I would love to be back here. This is a great organization, a winning organization, and I would love to be back for sure.”

Curl has appeared in 33 games over the past two seasons for the Rams. He's recorded 201 tackles, 14 passes defensed, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

The Rams' secondary was solid last season, but it was obvious that they needed an upgrade. McDuffie gives them exactly that, as he's one of the young, budding players in the league at the position. The Rams did whatever they needed to get him as well, as they've once again shown that they don't care much about draft picks.

With free agency approaching, it will be interesting to see what the Rams do in order to keep improving their defense.