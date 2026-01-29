The Farmers Insurance Open began on Thursday, which meant the return of major champion Brooks Koepka. Koepka announced his return to the PGA Tour last week after he was allowed back in because of the Returning Member Program. One week later, Patrick Reed confirmed that he would leave LIV Golf and come back to the PGA Tour as well.

Earlier on Thursday, Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley spoke about the return of both Koepka and Reed.

“Anytime we can add players like Patrick Reed, major champions, Ryder Cup star, I think it's great.” 🇺🇸 Keegan Bradley reacts to Reed's and Koepka's returns to the PGA TOUR. pic.twitter.com/1IXt0XfU0X — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 28, 2026

“Anytime we can add players like Patrick Reed, major champions, Ryder Cup star, I think it's great,” Bradley said. “Guys are free agents now and can go around and do whatever you want to do, and obviously Patrick wants to come back to the PGA Tour.”

“It's a tricky situation, I think you need to deal with it per player. I think it is smart to let players come back that want to play on the Tour.”

Many golfers on the Tour have spoken about the return of Brooks Koepka as well. Hideki Matsuyama is the latest to speak on it before his round on Thursday.

“I was shocked when I heard about it on the news… I thought, ‘Oh, he’s coming back…’ I guess they took that measure because he had achieved results at LIV,” Matsuyama said in translated comments.

Matsuyama displayed no animosity toward Koepka, saying of his LIV exit, “I think it’s pretty amazing that Brooks dared to make that decision.”