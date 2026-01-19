Chris Gotterup opened the 2026 PGA Tour season with a statement victory, winning the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club by two shots after closing with a 6-under 64 on Sunday. The win marked Gotterup’s third PGA Tour victory in three years, continuing a rapid rise that has moved him firmly toward golf’s elite tier.

Speaking to ESPN, the 26-year-old spoke about his positive mindset throughout the tournament.

“I just felt like this week I was in a good frame of mind, just happy to be here. I felt like I was in control of my brain, which is the most important thing. I drove it great and made some putts when it mattered,” he said.

Gotterup finished the tournament at 16-under 264, a result that pushed him up to No. 17 in the Official World Golf Ranking after starting last year ranked No. 195. Ryan Gerard finished alone in second after a final-round 65, continuing his strong form following a late-2025 runner-up finish that vaulted him into the world’s top 50 and secured his first Masters berth.

“It was anyone's tournament. Then I made a couple nice putts and I saw a couple people drop back. I know Ryan played a great tournament and he tried to make a run at the end. Couple other guys played great and I just held them off,” Gotterup said.

Patrick Rodgers placed third after another close call for his first PGA Tour win, extending a career-long trend of near misses with nine top-three finishes since 2015. Vijay Singh, playing at age 62 on a career money exemption, showed consistency with three sub-70 rounds and finished tied for 40th.

Gotterup received key help from 54-hole leader Davis Riley, whose collapse early on the back nine included consecutive three-putt bogeys and a double bogey that ended his title bid. The decisive stretch came when Gotterup holed long putts on holes 12 and 13, then sealed the win with a precise tee shot and birdie on the par-3 17th.