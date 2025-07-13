Rory McIlroy entered Sunday at the Scottish Open tied for the lead with little-known American Chris Gotterup. Looking for his fourth win of the season and 30th career victory, McIlroy sputtered to a two-under 68. Meanwhile, Gotterup shined, overcoming a first-hole bogey to shoot 66 and win by two. The American earned an invitation to The Open Championship with the victory.

An emotional Chris Gotterup is at a loss for words 🥹 pic.twitter.com/xxv74AkA7d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gotterup could not hold it together in his interview with CBS's Amanda Balionis after his win. “It's just awesome. I'm not going to be able to keep it together,” Gotterup said when asked about his emotions. “Yeah, it's awesome. I can't wait to see everyone. And I'm playing in The Open next week.”

The New Jersey native will tee it up in The Open for the first time on Thursday. He has made the cut in his two U.S Open appearances and missed the cut in his lone PGA Championship start. Now, Gotterup is headed to Northern Ireland to compete for golf's oldest professional championship.

McIlroy has been dominant at the Scottish Open in recent years. He won at The Renaissance Club in 2023 and finished second to Robert McIntyre in 2024. Despite having a great opportunity on Sunday, he finished tied for second in 2025. The Masters Champion now heads home for The Open Championship.

In 2019, McIlroy missed the cut when The Open was at Royal Portrush. It was the first time the tournament was in Northern Ireland, McIlroy's home country, in over sixty years. Six years later, it is back with McIlroy as the reigning Masters champ. This finish shows he is in good form to compete for his second Open Championship and sixth major title.

Gotterup is one of many Americans on Keegan Bradley's radar for the Ryder Cup in September. And as a New Jersey native, the Bethpage Black crowd would be behind the youngster.