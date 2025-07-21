The Open Championship is over, meaning men's major championship golf is over until April. That puts all of the attention on the Ryder Cup, set for September at Bethpage Black. Scottie Scheffler won two majors this season, but Americans winning majors has not always helped the team in the competition. Who is Team USA captain Keegan Bradley going to bring to the Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup team features 12 players, six of whom qualify automatically. The rankings close after the BMW Championship on August 17, so players have a month to earn points and make the team. Those points are earned by making money on the course, so winning a tournament could change everything. One player is already in the tournament, but 11 spots are open for Team USA to fill.

Team USA Ryder Cup locks

Scottie Scheffler has acquired so many points in the Ryder Cup standings that he is mathematically qualified already. Winning The Open Championship only increased his lead atop the standings. He burst onto the scene with a 2-0-1 record at the 2021 matches, beating Jon Rahm in singles. But he struggled in 2023, along with the rest of the Americans. Bradley will be relying on Scheffler to lead the team at Bethpage.

Xander Schauffele has bounced back from a poor start to rise into second place in the Ryder Cup standings. He'll be on Team USA. JJ Spaun's US Open win has all but secured him a spot, the first rookie on the projected team. But from there, the standings tighten up.

Fourth in the Ryder Cup rankings is Russell Henley, who finished T-10 in the US Open and The Open Championship. He went 3-1-0 in last year's Presidents' Cup, making him a lock for this team. Bryson DeChambeau may fall out of the top six, but he should be a lock for the team. His driving skills fit Bethpage Black perfectly, and he has played well in Ryder Cups before. DeChambeau has a 2-3-1 record in the event.

Murky middle creates tough decisions

Just because players are in the top 12 does not mean they should be brought to the Ryder Cup. Past performances in the event and recent form both need to be considered when picking a player. That's why Harris English should be on the team. He has finished second in two majors this year, won at Torrey Pines, and went 3-1-0 in the Presidents' Cup.

Collin Morikawa does not have strong recent form, missing the cut in The Open, and was poor in the 2023 Ryder Cup. After a 3-0-1 performance in 2021, he went 1-3-0 in the 2023 loss. His iron play has not been strong, and considering his lack of length with the driver, Morikawa should be left at home.

Justin Thomas is 7-4-1 in the Ryder Cup, so even with his poor season, he is likely to join the team. He was even worse in 2023 and was still a captain's pick. Patrick Cantlay could get a captain's pick just like Thomas did in 2023. His form has declined, but his partnership with Xander Schauffele should be enough to get him there.

The final four spots could create history

That brings us to eight players on the 12-man Ryder Cup team. With no obvious option for the next spot, Jordan Spieth will get a captain's pick. His Ryder Cup record is solid, his recent form is dreadful, but he moves the needle. This is where the criticisms of Team USA come in, as the “boy's club” moniker gets thrust on the team for taking the same players regardless of form. They could fall into that trap again with Spieth.

Brian Harman made a charge at The Open to fly up the Ryder Cup rankings. He made the 2023 team and was terrible, but could make the team again. Bradley should be looking for new blood, though, so Harman and Wyndham Clark won't make the team.

Ben Griffin has won twice this year, but has not played well in the major championships. Team USA could bring the rookie to Bethpage, but his recent form has not warranted that. Chris Gotterup won the Scottish Open and finished third at The Open, making him the hot new bombshell in the Ryder Cup villa. If he continues his form, he'll make the team.

The history could come from Keegan Bradley picking himself, making him the first playing captain since 1963. He did not deny the opportunity of being the playing captain when asked at The Open. He has played well and just won the Travelers. Bradley should be in serious consideration to make the team, especially with the captain's bias.

2025 Ryder Cup Team USA predictions

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

JJ Spaun

Russell Henley

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Jordan Spieth

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Keegan Bradley – playing captain