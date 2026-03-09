The biggest spectacle in modern combat sports just added a terrifying amount of heavyweight firepower. Former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou is officially slated to clash with seasoned veteran Philipe Lins on Saturday, May 16. This colossal matchup serves as a premier attraction on the highly anticipated Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card, which will mark the first-ever mixed martial arts event broadcast live on Netflix.

BREAKING: Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins added to the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card. The first-ever MMA event on Netflix. Buckle up 🔥 #RouseyCarano

Saturday, May 16

LIVE on Netflix pic.twitter.com/vBHyDktBYQ — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 9, 2026

Ngannou brings his signature devastating knockout power back to the cage for a massive global streaming audience. Since departing the UFC and making unprecedented financial waves in both heavyweight boxing and the PFL, “The Predator” has firmly remained the sport's most feared heavyweight. Fans and analysts alike have eagerly awaited his next MMA move, especially after his current release from the PFL. Placing him on a blockbuster streaming platform guarantees maximum visibility and an international stage. Ngannou possesses earth-shattering power in both hands, and his towering presence instantly elevates the violence factor of this historic event.

Meeting him in the center of the cage is Philipe Lins, a gritty Brazilian knockout artist with his own championship pedigree. Lins captured the 2018 PFL Heavyweight Championship and has spent years testing himself against durable competition across multiple top-tier promotions, including a solid run in the UFC. While early betting lines will undoubtedly frame Ngannou as the heavy favorite, Lins brings a highly versatile striking game, excellent durability, and a wealth of cage experience. Surviving the terrifying early onslaught will be the crucial first step for the Brazilian veteran. If Lins can drag the fight into the later rounds, he hopes to shock the world and secure the single most defining victory of his long career.

This strategic booking cements May 16 as a monumental date that could shift the entire combat sports industry. Netflix is stepping into the MMA broadcasting arena with a massive splash. By pairing a nostalgia-fueled, pioneering super-fight between legends Rousey and Carano with elite modern heavyweight violence, the platform is targeting every demographic of fight fan. Streaming giants have aggressively pursued live sports programming, and delivering this star-studded fight card straight to millions of existing subscribers could permanently disrupt the traditional pay-per-view landscape.

Two MMA legends are coming to Netflix. RONDA ROUSEY vs. GINA CARANO

Saturday May 16

LIVE only on Netflix#RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/zqdSC7l4in — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2026

With the Rousey and Carano main event capturing the imagination of old-school fans, adding Ngannou ensures the card delivers immediate relevance to the current heavyweight hierarchy. Expect an absolutely unforgettable night of knockouts and history when the cage doors finally lock on Netflix.