The PGA Tour has made a stop at Pebble Beach for the At&T Pro-Am Tournament. One of the competitors is Ryo Histastune of Japan, who is off to a really good start.

He is currently No.1 on the leaderboard at 10 under 62. In fact, his early success has to do in part with a little joke he has up his sleeve, per the PGA Tour.

Before every putt, he drinks a sip of water. Although he jokingly said it was a “sake bomb,” a popular beer cocktail made in North America.

When asked by reporters, he seemed to admit that he gets a little tipsy before the putt to relax. However, that is not the case.

“Sake bomb … just kidding.” Histastune said.

"Sake bomb … just kidding" 😈 After qualifying for @ATTProAm via the Aon Swing 5, Ryo Hisatsune opened in 10-under 62 at Pebble Beach. Why does he take a sip of water before every putt? His explanation will keep you on your toes ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iePSjQNRJw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2026

He takes a sip of water before every putt to calm his nerves, and he started doing so recently.

Article Continues Below

“Since three, four years ago, since I turned pro,” he said. “I would get so nervous making putts. A little liquid, then ready to go.”

The Pro-Am Tournament is from Feb. 12 to 15 at the famed Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

So far, the tournament has been defined by the hot start of Rory McIlroy. But Histastune is very much making a name for himself.

Not only that, but Histastune is off to a really good start to 2026. So far, he has top-10 finishes at numerous PGA Tour tournaments.

He finished T2 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T10 at the Phoenix Open. Additionally, Histastune finished at T2 at Torrey Pines.

In 2020, he joined the tour and won his first tournament at the 2023 Cazoo Open de France.