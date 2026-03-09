After trading away Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys have been desperately searching for another pass rusher. They found one on Monday when they acquired Rashan Gary in a trade from the Green Bay Packers.

However, that deal seems to have taken Dallas out of the running in a high-profile free agency sweepstakes. The Cowboys don't appear to be in the Trey Hendrickson market barring his contract demands coming down, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“The Cowboys checked in on Trey Hendrickson,” Meirov wrote, “but it does not appear they are heavy in that market unless the price comes down.”

Finally out of his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, Trey Hendrickson will be looking for his perfect fit in free agency. He'll also be expecting to cash in, after recording a career-high 17.5 sacks during the 2024 season and 81 total over his nine year career. Any team in the league, including the Cowboys, could use him on the defensive line. However, Dallas doesn't currently appear capable of giving Hendrickson the contract he desires.

Instead, the Cowboys will be turning their attention to Gary. Over his seven years with the Packers, the defensive lineman has put up 271 tackles, 111 quarterback hits and 46.5 sacks. Gary was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024 after recording 7.5 and managed to match that number in 2025. The Cowboys now want him to bring his pass rushing prowess to Dallas.

The franchise will still be monitoring Hendrickson's situation closely to see if the price drops. They know their defense is still a work in progress. But the Cowboys will be smart about building the unit and don't want to overpay.