The future of golf is getting closer and closer to becoming a star on the greens. Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, has committed to play for Florida State to play golf for the Seminoles. Woods announced the signing on his Instagram.

Woods attends Benjamin High School in Florida, so he won't be traveling far to Tallahassee. Though it is like a six-hour drive. Woods is currently a junior, so he won't be attending FSU until 2027. Woods is currently 17 years old.

Here is a throwback to when Charlie Woods nailed an ace at the PNC Championship. The funny part about the entire thing was that Tiger did not see it happen, despite being right there. Tiger will surely regret doing what he did for those short seconds.

Throwback to Charlie Woods’ first hole-in-one. 🙌pic.twitter.com/wG7KNTZDlJ — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 15, 2025

Charlie would make a second hole-in-one at the Jr. Players Championship last August.

HOLE-IN-ONE! Charlie Woods adds his name to the #JrPLAYERS history books with an ace on No. 3. pic.twitter.com/mCJKts8GuI — AJGA (@AJGAGolf) August 31, 2025

There is no doubt that the son of Tiger Woods is going to be an amazing golfer just like his dad. No one knows more than he does about the shoes he has to fill, but Charlie will be his own golfer with his own style while mirroring some similarities to his father.

Charlie is currently ranked No. 21 in the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association). He won the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational. Woods is also expected to join No. 1 recruit Miles Russell, who also lives in Florida.