“You see a guy like [Jacob] Bridgeman who was born a couple of months before maybe your greatest season of all 2000,” Jim Nantz said, referring to the year Woods won nine PGA Tour events, including three majors. “Do you feel 50?”

“No I don't feel 50. I feel hell of a lot older,” Woods said with a laugh.

A fan believes he feels older than 50 due to the injuries he suffered. Woods was in a car crash in 2021, where he injured the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula in his right leg. He recently underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery last year.

“Well yea. How many surgeries has he had?” one fan asked. “Body is probably real tired.”

Another fan agreed with golf icon about feeling old.

“Same, Tiger, Same,” one fan responded.

Jim Nantz: "Do you feel 50?" Tiger: "I don't feel 50, I feel a hell of a lot older." 😅 pic.twitter.com/kHcddgYLk0 — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 21, 2026

Woods just turned 50 on December 30th, which he celebrated at the Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. The party also doubled as a fundraiser for his TGR Foundation’s 30th anniversary, where there was a goal to raise $50 million for the foundation.

Tiger Woods is not ruling out this year's Masters

Woods' past with multiple injuries does not make it an easy decision to return to the green but his latest comments prove that he is not ruling out the possibility.

“It has been challenging,” said Woods of his multiple injuries per ESPN. “My body has been through a lot. Each and every day I keep trying, I keep progressing, trying to get it to a level that I can play at the highest level.”

“It's just sore. It takes time,” he said. “[Will Zalatoris] went through it, and it took him a while to come back. I'm a little bit older than [him]. It's probably going to take me a little bit longer.”

The decision to return to this year's Masters, which will be on April 6–12, 2026, in Augusta, Georgia.

“They have asked me for my input on it, and I haven't made my decision yet,” Woods said. “I'm trying to figure out what we're trying to do with our tour. That's been driving me hours upon hours every day and trying to figure out if I can actually do our team, our Team USA, and our players and everyone that's going to be involved in the Ryder Cup, if I can do it justice with my time.”

Woods has won the Masters Tournament five times in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and most recently in 2019 after more than a decade since his previous win.