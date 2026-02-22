The Genesis Invitational is back at Riviera Country Club after a one-year hiatus due to the Pacific Palisades fires. On Sunday, many of the PGA Tour's top players welcomed it back to the Tour with insane hole-out shots. Rory McIlroy made a birdie from a bunker at the Genesis Invitational just after wild eagles from Tommy Fleetwood and Max Greyserman.

A Rory Riviera Roar. pic.twitter.com/b3fcB5Xi7I — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 22, 2026

McIlroy was in the greenside bunker on the 12th hole when he popped one out and into the hole for birdie. Putting has not been on McIlroy's side throughout Sunday's round, so skipping that part worked out for the Masters champion. Despite the hole-out, he is tied for second, four shots behind Jacob Bridgeman.

Further down the leaderboard, Tommy Fleetwood turned a frustrating day around with an eagle on the 15th hole. The Ryder Cup star hit a great drive on the par four, leaving himself 178 yards in from the fairway. His iron shot was perfect, landing right in the hole without even touching the ground.

Fleetwood's eagle, followed by a birdie on 17, shot him into the top ten. That will mean a lot for the defending FedEx Cup champion in the 2026 race, as Signature Events include a lot of points and a lot of money.

Just after the Fleetwood dunk, Max Greyserman stepped up to the tee box on the par-three 14th toward the end of a rough day. He was four-over par on the round to that point, and his chances of winning the tournament were just about zero. But his day turned around with a two-hop into the hole, marking his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour.

An ace in the city of angels! Max Greyserman cards a 1⃣ at the 14th @TheGenesisInv. Presented by @TruGreen. pic.twitter.com/cZh6F1odju — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 22, 2026

Bridgeman is just a few holes away from closing out his first PGA Tour win. But McIlroy, Fleetwood, and Greyserman stole the show in a different way on Sunday afternoon.