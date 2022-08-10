‘Golly, this boy’s thick’: Adrian Peterson can’t get enough of Steelers star Najee Harris

It’s safe to say Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris has caught the eye of ex-NFL star Adrian Peterson. The legendary running back was full of praise for Harris on Wednesday, admitting that he’s been an admirer of the Steelers’ 2021 first-round pick for some time. Via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Peterson went as far as to compliment Harris’ physique, and he didn’t mince words when broaching the subject.

Adrian Peterson is a Najee Harris fan 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oXRNXXklhw — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 10, 2022

“He’s a big-bodied kid. I caught myself a couple times looking at him,” said Peterson of the Steelers’ star. “I’m like, ‘golly, this boy’s thick.’ He’s not fat at all. He’s just big-boned. He’s thick and strong, and those big quads. Those big legs and upper body. He’s well-put-together. He’s like the perfect dimension for a running back.”

Harris figures to have a huge role for the Steelers once again in 2022. Last season as a rookie, Harris rushed the ball 307 times for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. He figures to see a similarly massive workload this year, and it can now be confirmed that Peterson will be tuning into every Steelers game he can.

It’s certainly a big confidence boost to draw such tremendous praise from a future Hall of Fame running back such as Peterson.

“He’s going to be nice,” Peterson said of Najee Harris in a conversation with his trainer, James Cooper, via ESPN. “He goes hard. He’s going to be one of those guys who looks like you’ve got to protect him from himself a little bit.”

In the eyes of Peterson, Harris has seemingly unlimited potential. Blessed with the physical stature that any running back would be envious of, the former Vikings star has high expectations for Harris entering Year 2 in the league. Now, Harris will hope to live up to the hype and use his praise-worthy physique to make some big plays for the Steelers.