The season's fourth major of the year is finally here. The 2025 Open Championship, being held at Royal Portrush, is bringing the world's best golfers to Northern Ireland. That happens to be the home nation of World No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy is fresh off a runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open in nearby Scotland. One might think 72 holes of mostly successful golf warranted some rest. But that is apparently not how McIlroy sees it.

Less than 12 hours after finishing up at the Renaissance Club, the five-time major winner was seen teeing off at the site of The Open. He did so on just four hours of sleep, too, hitting up the first tee at Royal Portrush at 7 am local time, according to ESPN.

Three months ago, McIlroy completed his lifelong goal of winning the career grand slam. He finally captured the title at Augusta National, winning his first Masters Tournament. That came on the heels of the best start to a season in his illustrious career. McIlroy had already won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the PLAYERS Championship.

But following his Masters' mastery, he seemed to have checked out mentally. McIlroy even acknowledged that he was struggling to find motivation after becoming just the sixth man to complete the grand slam. Only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods had previously accomplished that feat.

But a trip to the UK was just what the Irishman needed. He fell just short of Chris Gotterup at the Scottish Open, tying for second. It was his best finish since the Masters. Now his sights are set on his home track, where McIlroy once set the course record as a teenager.

Early preparation or not, winning his second Open Championship is not going to be easy. Scottie Scheffler is, of course, the favorite. Scheffler notched his 10th consecutive top 10 finish last week at the Scottish Open. Xander Schauffele appears to be past his injury issues and is regaining form at the right time.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are always threats to take home the title. And there are many more from LIV Golf that present a threat. But no one knows this course as well as Rory McIlroy. Will he add another major to his resume and tie Phil Mickelson on the all-time list? Only time will tell.