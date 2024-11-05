Few college basketball teams had a better opening night than Gonzaga, making Mark Few pleased by his team's 101-63 win over Baylor. However, not everything went smoothly for the Few family as the coach's son, Joe Few, took the court in garbage time only to be viciously posterized by a transition dunk from Baylor's VJ Edgecombe.

Overall, Joe Few spent just two minutes on the court, recording two assists and a steal. The junior guard has been a fan favorite in Spokane for the past two seasons.

Edgecombe's dunk ended up being the biggest highlight of the game, but it did not change the fact that the night belonged to Gonzaga. Five players reached double figures for the Bulldogs, leading to a lopsided 38-point victory.

Edgecombe, Baylor's prized five-star freshman, was the third-highest-ranked player by ESPN of the incoming class. His dunk over Few was just his second field goal of the game as he struggled in his college debut, ending with just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Gonzaga dominated Baylor in season opener

While Gonzaga is no stranger to blowout wins under Mark Few's tenure, the win was a massive statement from the team on opening night. The Bulldogs entered the game ranked No. 6 with Baylor right behind them at No. 8, making the top-10 matchup the biggest game of the day.

However, instead of the back-and-forth battle that was expected, Gonzaga dominated the game from start to finish. Gonzaga limited Baylor to just 37 percent from the field, including 14 percent from distance.

The Bulldogs were led by 17 points from senior guard Nolan Hickman, who was an efficient 7-for-11 from the field. Wyoming transfer Graham Ike added 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Senior point guard Ryan Nembhard engineered the offense with 11 assists, picking up where he left off in 2023-2024.