A big win for the Baylor Bears.

About three years after winning the national championship, the Baylor Bears basketball team has picked up another win. The program has undergone a resurgence since head coach Scott Drew took over in 2003. They've made the NCAA tournament in eight of the past ten seasons which include the 2021 NCAA title, one Elite Eight appearance and two Sweet 16 appearances. This week, Baylor was able to pull off a big win by securing the commitment of top unsigned senior guard VJ Edgecombe.

NEWS: 2024 5⭐️ VJ Edgecombe (@vj_edgecombe) has announced he’s committed to Baylor and Scott Drew. Edgecombe is an athletic guard who plays with great pace and feel for the game. A good shooter, attacker and strong defender who guards multiple positions. He chose Baylor over… pic.twitter.com/9yaNjVwwdW — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) January 15, 2024

VJ Edgecombe becomes Baylor's top ranked recruit in more than a decade. He chose Baylor from his final three schools which also included major powerhouses in Duke and Kentucky. Edgecombe is considered a five-star recruit and the top guard in the country. The last player that was ranked top-five nationally that committed to Baylor was Isaiah Austin in 2012.

Edgecombe joins a talented incoming class of 2024 for the Bears that includes Robert Wright III and Jason Asemota. They are also brining in Noah Boyed who is a transfer from McCook Community College.

Edgecombe is currently playing his senior year in high school at Long Island Lutheran in New York. He told ESPN that the Baylor culture was the major reason why he committed.

“Baylor has a winning culture, a great staff and head coach. Coach Drew is a genuine person; he has built an incredible program,” Edgecombe said. “There was a deep connection with Baylor. They have a strong foundation of faith, and there was also a spiritual connection. That was important to me.”