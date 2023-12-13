Will this mindset help the Bulldogs beat UConn Huskies?

After the No. 10 Gonzaga basketball team suffered an upsetting loss to an unranked Washington squad, they came right back in the next game and blew out Mississippi Valley. The team now faces a tough challenge Friday against the reigning national champions in the UConn basketball team.

Freshman Bulldogs guard Dusty Stromer spoke to the media before the key matchup and said that the Gonzaga Bulldogs are “hungry” after suffering from a humbling loss to Washington according to Cole Forsman of Sports Illustrated. So far on the season, Stromer has been averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

“I think all of us are more hungry than ever now after the loss,” Stromer said. “We've got a big one on Friday and we're super excited to get out to Seattle.”

There's no doubt that the loss to Washington was not just a reality check for the Gonzaga basketball team, but Stromer specifically. He mentioned how the team has a “chip on our shoulder” ahead of the game against UConn.

“We've got to be ready,” Stromer said. “We've got to have a chip on our shoulder from taking that loss that we didn't want to take and just hit them early.”

Gonzaga's attitude after the loss to Washington

Gonzaga basketball forward Braden Huff also spoke to the media about the state of the team and said it was good to get the “bad taste our of our mouth” after the Washington loss. He even revealed how the team reacted to the brutal loss and beating Mississippi Valley in that fashion was good for the morale of the Bulldogs.

“After [Saturday], nobody was too happy about that, especially the end of the game, how things went,” Huff said. “So to kind of get that bad taste out of our mouth and be able to play 48 hours later, it was nice for us to kind of get this one done.”

Stromer, Huff, and the rest of the Gonzaga basketball team will look to build on their last big win and and show out against the No. 5 ranked UConn basketball team that won a national title last season. The game will be on Friday, December 15 at 10:00 p.m. (EST).