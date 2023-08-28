The Gonzaga Bulldogs will not have former four-star recruit Marcus Adams Jr. rolling with the team after all. Adams has reportedly made the decision to leave Gonzaga basketball and test his chances in the transfer portal, according to Joe Tipton of On3.

“Freshman small forward Marcus Adams Jr. will no longer be attending Gonzaga, he told On3. Adams will remain in the transfer portal and will not have to re-enter because he did not officially enroll at the school.”

Adams initially committed to play for the Kansas Jayhawks and even signed a letter of intent to play for the program before enrolling. However, he had a change of heart in July, as he decided to take his talents to Spokane to play for Gonzaga. Less than two months later, Adams is hitting the transfer portal again, though, he might need a waiver from the NCAA to be allowed to play in the 2023-24 college basketball season since he made the decision despite the portal's deadline having already lapsed.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's uncertain where Adams will land next, but it's worth noting that he got offers before from the likes of the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, Tennessee Volunteers, and Syracuse Orange among others.

Despite apparently losing Adams, Gonzaga remains a team to watch out for in the coming 2023-24 college basketball season. The Bulldogs have won the transfer portal sweepstakes for the services of former Creighton Bluejays star guard Ryan Nembhard. They also signed former Eastern Washington star and reigning Big Sky Player of the Year Steele Venters to help cover the void left by Julian Strawther. In addition to those players, Gonzaga has the likes of Anton Watson and Nolan Hickman as key holdovers.

The Bulldogs also still have Mark Few running the program from the sidelines. Few, who is in Manila to help out Team USA as an assistant coach for Steve Kerr in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, was the one who signed Adams to Gonzaga.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs went 31-6 in the 2022-23 campaign and reached the Elite Eight round of the 2023 national tournament where they got stopped by eventual national champions UConn Huskies.