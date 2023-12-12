Gonzaga basketball is 8-2 and ranked #10 in the country, and Jon Rothstein thinks that their balance is a big reason why.

The Gonzaga basketball team has been one of the top programs in college basketball in recent years, and this season looks to be no different. The Bulldogs are 8-2 through 10 games with losses to Washington and Purdue. Gonzaga is ranked #10 in the country, and while they aren't undefeated like some of Mark Few's past teams, they are still getting a lot of praise for what they have done on the court so far this season.

One person that loves college basketball maybe more than anyone else is Jon Rothstein. Rothstein spends his entire year with college basketball on his mind, and he had Gonzaga basketball on his mind when he recently appeared on The Early Line.

“As balanced of a team that we've seen Mark Few have in quite some time,” Rothstein said on the show, according to a video posted on Twitter by SportsGrid. “There's no Julian Strawther, there's no Drew Timme, but you look at the collective balance. There's really consistent point guard play from Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman has taken a step, Anton Watson has gone from glue guy to a guy that's going to be one of the best players in the West Coast Conference, and will be a WCC player of the year candidate. They've also gotten quality mileage up front from Graham Ike, a transfer from Wyoming, and also Braden Huff, a redshirt freshman. The makeup of Gonzaga is different than the past couple years, but it's Mark Few's most balanced team in quite some time.”

Jon Rothstein is liking what he is seeing from this Gonzaga basketball team. The Bulldogs in the past have had some extremely talented players, but the balance hasn't been there to win a national championship. While this year's team might not look as dominant as some of those past teams, that balance that Rothstein is mentioning might be the thing that gets them over the hump when the NCAA Tournament rolls around.

Gonzaga has two losses, but they have given themselves a challenging non-conference schedule, and that should help them in March. The Bulldogs have another difficult contest on Friday as they take on UConn, the defending national champs. The game will be played in Seattle, Washington, and it is one of the biggest non-conference matchups of the entire regular season. All eyes in the college basketball world will be watching this one, and it should be a great game.